Morpeth golfer Charlotte Naughton helps England Girls & Boys win Home Internationals

Morpeth’s Charlotte Naughton has helped England Girls & Boys win the Home Internationals after a fantastic week of golf at Conwy, Wales.

In a tense final day against Scotland where the winner of the match would be crowned champions of the tournament, England edged the morning foursomes 4-3 before charging to a 9-5 win in the singles.A 13-8 victory overall was enough to be crowned Girls’ & Boys Home Internationals champions yet again, meaning England have won all four events since the combined tournament began in 2021.Day one of the tournament saw England complete a comprehensive 14.5-6.5 win over hosts Wales thanks to some brilliant morning foursomes performances and a commanding victory across the singles.Day two’s match with Ireland was a tighter affair, with the foursomes being tied at 3.5-apiece, but a strong showing in the singles, particularly from the Boys, saw England win 8-6 and complete an overall 11.5-9.5 win.On the final day, despite a strong start across the foursomes, Scotland battled back to level things at 3-3. It came down to the afternoon singles and it was the Girls who were on top form to secure a 5-1 win while the Boys were pipped 3.5-4.5.It meant the Girls won all three of their matches against the other home nations to lift the title, while the Boys also picked up the title despite losing to Scotland on the final day.