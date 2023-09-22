Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The equipment – allowing players to chart the flight, distance and trajectory of their shots – has been installed at Matfen Hall Country House Golf and Spa Hotel.

Nicola Hawes, Matfen Hall’s golf manager, said: ”We have invested significant sums in this fantastic new experience to further augment what is already a stand-out leisure experience across our resort.”

Toptracer also offers golfers the ability to access real-time statistics, as well as an array of interactive games, including the option to play on renowned golf courses.

Nicola added: "Matfen Hall is committed to delivering a high-quality golfing experience, and the addition of Toptracer aligns perfectly with that mission. This cutting-edge technology empowers our guests to not only improve their game but also enjoy a range of interactive games that cater to all ages and skill levels.”