Matfen Hall introduces Toptracer technology at golf driving range

Toptracer technology has arrived at a golf driving range in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
The equipment – allowing players to chart the flight, distance and trajectory of their shots – has been installed at Matfen Hall Country House Golf and Spa Hotel.

Nicola Hawes, Matfen Hall’s golf manager, said: ”We have invested significant sums in this fantastic new experience to further augment what is already a stand-out leisure experience across our resort.”

Toptracer also offers golfers the ability to access real-time statistics, as well as an array of interactive games, including the option to play on renowned golf courses.

Toptracer technology has been installed on the driving range at Matfen Hall.
Nicola added: "Matfen Hall is committed to delivering a high-quality golfing experience, and the addition of Toptracer aligns perfectly with that mission. This cutting-edge technology empowers our guests to not only improve their game but also enjoy a range of interactive games that cater to all ages and skill levels.”

For more information and reservations, please visit https://matfenhall.com/golf/.

