Longhirst Hall golfer Charlotte Naughton named in England Golf Girls latest squad
She is part of the three-player girls’ team that will represent England at the Boys’ & Girls’ Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club from June 24-27.
It is the first time England Girls have qualified for the event, while England Boys have won three of the 30 editions of the competition to date, having started in 1992.
England Golf deputy performance director Steve Burnett said: “It’s an honour to have both the England Girls’ and Boys’ teams invited to Japan to compete in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup for the first time together.
“For decades now, this tournament has been the gold standard for international junior golf and it’s an experience the players will never forget.”
Recently, Naughton became the first English player ever to win the German Girls’ International Amateur competition.
