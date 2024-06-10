Longhirst Hall golfer Charlotte finishes 13 shots ahead of nearest rival to win The Lawson Trophy

Charlotte Naughton with her trophy. Picture: England Golf

Longhirst Hall golfer Charlotte Naughton, 16, had a superb weekend at the St Rule Trophy at St Andrew’s Links.

A stunning -13 across three rounds saw her finish second, just two shots behind Sweden’s Elice Fredriksson.

Despite missing out on the main prize, her outstanding achievement saw her crowned the winner of The Lawson Trophy for the top under-18 player, finishing a staggering 13 shots ahead of her nearest rival on Sunday.

Speaking after her win, Naughton said: “I played in the tournament the year before and did OK, but this was another great experience, especially playing the Old Course on Sunday.

“The leader birdied the first and there was a two-shot swing quite early on, and from then I caught her a little bit, but it wasn’t quite enough.

“But if someone had told me beforehand I’d come second, I’d have been over the moon, so I am pleased.

“I did shoot -5 and trying to catch Elice was going to be difficult, but I did play well so I guess I couldn’t do much more.

“Coming into the event I knew there was an U18 trophy so that was one of my main goals.

“It’s nice to win that and it’s now sat in my trophy cabinet in my lounge.”

Naughton is in the middle of her GCSEs and explained there was no time for celebrations after her Lawson Trophy triumph. She revealed: “We went straight back home, saw my family and then I tried to get some revision done.

“I had maths and sports exams on Monday so I had to cram it in.”

With six more exams to go over the next fortnight, the youngster is setting her sights on more championship success this summer.

She added: “My next big event is the English U18 at Hesketh, but my main goal is to do well at the English U16 Championship at Tandridge and also represent England more at the likes of the Europeans, Home Internationals and the Junior Masters in Slovakia.