Charlotte Naughton has been named in the England Golf team again this year. Picture: Leaderboard Photography.

Charlotte Naughton has been named in England Golf’s mixed squad to take on Spain Under 16s at La Galiana Golf Resort in Valencia from April 6-7.

The annual Under-16 challenge match returns as England look to retain the trophy following their 16-8 win last May on home soil.

The two-day competition sees four foursomes matches (two boys’ pairs, two girls) in the mornings before eight singles matches on the afternoon of each day.

Twenty-four points will be up for grabs as the away side look to get their 2024 campaign off to a fine start.

England Golf’s deputy performance director, Stephen Burnett, said: “The annual U16 match versus Spain is a fantastic early season opportunity for younger players to test their games.

“Spain are always strong and worthy opponents at this level, especially on home soil, so it’s a task the players should relish.

“We have a very promising team made up of eight players from a burgeoning talent pool at U16 level and it’s always heartening to see new names coming through.

“With a number of debuts in the offing in Valencia, this match will offer these players competitive developmental experiences they will cherish long into the future of their careers, regardless of the result.”