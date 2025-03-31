Golfers at Alnmouth Village Golf Club hand over cheque to hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity

Alnmouth Village Golf Club cheque presentation.

Women golfers at Alnmouth Village Golf Club have been raising money for charity as they walked the fairways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year, the ladies at Alnmouth Village Golf Club have been raising funds for the Ladies Captain’s chosen charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

They have managed to raise more than £1,000 and invited Sylvia Fancy from the charity to the club to present her with the proceeds of their fundraising activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies Captain Hilary Wynn presented Sylvia and her hearing dog Sookie with a cheque for £1,367.01.

The hearing dogs charity trains dogs to alert deaf people to important sounds they would otherwise miss – such as the smoke alarm or alarm clock – and can make a big difference to deaf people’s lives.