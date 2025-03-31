Golfers at Alnmouth Village Golf Club hand over cheque to hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity
Over the past year, the ladies at Alnmouth Village Golf Club have been raising funds for the Ladies Captain’s chosen charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
They have managed to raise more than £1,000 and invited Sylvia Fancy from the charity to the club to present her with the proceeds of their fundraising activities.
Ladies Captain Hilary Wynn presented Sylvia and her hearing dog Sookie with a cheque for £1,367.01.
The hearing dogs charity trains dogs to alert deaf people to important sounds they would otherwise miss – such as the smoke alarm or alarm clock – and can make a big difference to deaf people’s lives.
