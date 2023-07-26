Anne Locke with her trophy after winning the Seahouses Golf Club ladies championship for the 25th time.

Anne Locke won the competition at Seahouses Golf Club for a remarkable 25th time.

The 36-hole event is played over two days, with the player with the best gross score over the two days being declared the winner.

Anne’s winning streak is not unbroken, having missed out on the title twice since she started taking part.