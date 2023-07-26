News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Golfer wins Seahouses Golf Club's ladies championship for the 25th time

A golfer with a habit of winning has clinched her club’s ladies championship.
By Janet Bew
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Anne Locke with her trophy after winning the Seahouses Golf Club ladies championship for the 25th time.Anne Locke with her trophy after winning the Seahouses Golf Club ladies championship for the 25th time.
Anne Locke with her trophy after winning the Seahouses Golf Club ladies championship for the 25th time.

Anne Locke won the competition at Seahouses Golf Club for a remarkable 25th time.

The 36-hole event is played over two days, with the player with the best gross score over the two days being declared the winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anne’s winning streak is not unbroken, having missed out on the title twice since she started taking part.

Most Popular

She was given a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of prosecco to mark her achievement.