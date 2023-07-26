Golfer wins Seahouses Golf Club's ladies championship for the 25th time
A golfer with a habit of winning has clinched her club’s ladies championship.
By Janet Bew
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Anne Locke won the competition at Seahouses Golf Club for a remarkable 25th time.
The 36-hole event is played over two days, with the player with the best gross score over the two days being declared the winner.
Anne’s winning streak is not unbroken, having missed out on the title twice since she started taking part.
She was given a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of prosecco to mark her achievement.