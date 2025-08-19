Golf tourism chief backs 'affordable' Northumberland as UK golfers 'priced out' of leading courses

Northumberland has been backed to claim a greater share of the UK’s golf tourism market.

Overseas demand is driving green fee prices up in traditional hotspots such as Ireland and Scotland.

However, Andrew Cooke, chief executive of Golf Tourism England (GTE) is backing Northumberland and the North East to claim a greater share of the UK’s inbound golf tourism market.

Speaking at the sixth annual GTE Convention, held at Matfen Hall Country Hotel, Spa and Golf Estate, he said: “The golf tourism industry is looking for credible and affordable alternatives for tourists wishing to play the best golf courses in Great Britain and Ireland.

GTE Golf Tour Operators at Goswick Golf Links.

"Domestic golfers are now being priced out by rising green fee prices fuelled by demand from overseas, principally from the US market, and it’s the perfect moment for Northumberland and the northeast of England to benefit.”

“In North East England, you can play three GB & I Top-100 links courses, stay in five-star golf resorts and sporting estates, experience the vibrant cities of Newcastle and Durham and explore two UNESCO World Heritage Sites at Hadrian’s Wall and Durham Cathedral.”

The convention was attended by travel bookers specialising in UK and International markets, including representatives from Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands and the USA, as well as regional hospitality businesses, golf venues and visitor attractions.

A group of selected tour operators spent several days in Northumberland before the convention, playing rounds at The Northumberland Golf Club, Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club, Goswick Links, visiting Alnwick Castle and Garden and staying at the newly opened Bailiffgate Hotel, Alnwick.

Stuart Imeson, co-owner and course manager at Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club, said: “The whole Northumberland coastline, from Goswick to Bamburgh, down to Alnmouth and Foxton Hall, there are some great golf tours to put together and it was a pleasure to welcome a group from the Golf Tourism England convention to experience our 128-year-old links course.”

Alex MacKenzie, Travel Trade Manager at Destination North East England, said: “With demand for golf trips both domestically and internationally at an all-time high, the North East is well placed to cater for this demand. Our location, on the doorstep of Scotland, the Home of Golf, means groups looking for excellent facilities whilst still being affordable will find what they need here.”