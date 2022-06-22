Golf pro Garrick links up with Matfen Hall

Garrick Porteous.

The North East born golfer heralds from Benton and currently plays in the DP World Tour. He has strong connections with both the Bamburgh and Morpeth Golf Clubs.

Garrick has a strong affiliation with Matfen Hall ever since playing golf on the 27-hole course from the age of nine.

“Matfen Hall has always had a special place in my heart, they have helped me learn the game from such a young age, while making some life long friends. Therefore to represent the club on the highest stage of golf is a privilege. I am looking forward to growing the relationship in the years ahead,” explains Garrick.

“I am up at Matfen Hall every week when I am not away competing, either playing on the golf course or using the practice facilities.”

Nicola Hawes, Golf Manager at Matfen Hall said: “We absolutely love having Garrick around at the club, it’s a delight to have him on board representing Matfen Hall and we can’t wait to see how he does on the tour.”