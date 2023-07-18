Players dressed in pink to support NLCGA captain Anne Moyle's charity theme. Picture: Steve Cubbins

The event was held at Longhirst Golf Club and included golfers from Berwick, with 140 ladies taking part.

Players dressed in pink and helped raise money for NLCGA county captain Anne Moyle’s chosen charity, Breast Cancer Now, raising more than £636 on the day.

The trophy was won by the home team of Sue Kelly, Janet Cornhill, Lesley Dennis, Eileen Gow with 125 points.

Corrie Murphy from Newbiggin was nearest the pin after a great shot at the 10th and the team from Tynemouth was voted the best dressed.

Anne said: “I chose breast cancer as my charity as over the years I have lost a grandmother and aunt to the disease and sadly more recently so many of my friends have been affected by it.