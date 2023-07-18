News you can trust since 1854
Fifty shades of pink at Longhirst Golf Club as Northumberland Ladies take part in Darnell Trophy and raise money for charity

Members of the Northumberland Ladies County Golf Association (NLCGA) took part in the Darnell Team Trophy at the weekend.
By Janet Bew
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read
Players dressed in pink to support NLCGA captain Anne Moyle's charity theme. Picture: Steve CubbinsPlayers dressed in pink to support NLCGA captain Anne Moyle's charity theme. Picture: Steve Cubbins
Players dressed in pink to support NLCGA captain Anne Moyle's charity theme. Picture: Steve Cubbins

The event was held at Longhirst Golf Club and included golfers from Berwick, with 140 ladies taking part.

Players dressed in pink and helped raise money for NLCGA county captain Anne Moyle’s chosen charity, Breast Cancer Now, raising more than £636 on the day.

The trophy was won by the home team of Sue Kelly, Janet Cornhill, Lesley Dennis, Eileen Gow with 125 points.

Corrie Murphy from Newbiggin was nearest the pin after a great shot at the 10th and the team from Tynemouth was voted the best dressed.

Anne said: “I chose breast cancer as my charity as over the years I have lost a grandmother and aunt to the disease and sadly more recently so many of my friends have been affected by it.

“It’s a subject so close to many of us, regardless of age.”