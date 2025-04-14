Eyemouth Golf Club and Erskine Homes for Veterans team up for Mixed Seniors charity event

Eyemouth Golf Club is inviting players to take part in a charity event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, May 14, the club will be hosting a charity Mixed Seniors Stableford in aid of Erskine Homes for Veterans, sponsored by The Clubhouse restaurant.

As well as supporting a superb charity, there will be a chance to win £5,000 for a hole-in-one at the famous third hole. There will be other prizes for a hole-in-one at different par 3s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to the number of entries, prizes will be awarded to the first three.

There will be a raffle and donations are gratefully accepted.

The organisers are looking for sponsorship for each hole, which will help ensure Erskine gets as much money as possible from the event.

To make a donation or sponsor a hole, contact Erskine fundraiser Noel at [email protected] or call on 07845561643.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1916, Erskine is a Scottish charity which has been caring for veterans in Scotland through two World Wars and the many other conflicts and peace-keeping initiatives of the 20th and 21st centuries.

With no sign of an end to conflicts throughout the world, it is more important than ever that we continue to provide the high standards of care that veterans richly deserve.

Each year the charity provides support to more than 1,100 veterans and needs to raise over £250,000 every week through voluntary donations. Events like this golf day are vital in helping to fund the charity’s work.

Everyone’s support is greatly appreciated.

Contact the club’s professional on 01890 750004 to book your entry.