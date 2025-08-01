A golf course on the Northumberland coast has been included on a ‘hidden gems’ list you can play for £50 or less this summer.

To prove that great golf doesn’t have to break the bank, the experts at National Club Golfer have unearthed six special hidden gems that blend quality, character and real value.

And one of them is Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club.

National Club Golfer say: ‘Perched on the north-eastern coastline lies the glorious Dunstanburgh Castle, where you can play a round for just £45.

Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club.

‘With the 14th-century ruins overlooking the course and sweeping clifftop views from the early holes, this James Braid layout is a joy in any weather.

‘Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Course delivers the ultimate links golf fantasy. The course weaves along a stretch of coastline once voted the finest in Britain, framed by dramatic sea views and the shadow of the castle. When it comes to scenery, few courses can compare.’

The other hidden gems on the list are: Kington in Hertfordshire, Seascale in Cumbria, Cleeve Hill near Cheltenham, East Devon and Bude & North Cornwall.