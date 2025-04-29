Captains drive into office at Alnmouth Village Golf Club

Ladies captain Judi Rutherford, men's captain Jamie Saunders, president Nigel Davison, men's vice-captain MJ Campbell and ladies vice-captain Cindi Pexton-Shaw.

It was all go at Alnmouth Village Golf Club recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two days of competition started when Jamie Saunders drove into office as the 2025 Club Captain.

More than 80 men took part in the competition, which was won by Albert Straughan with 40 points on the back nine, beating Dave Trotter and Myles Dean, who came third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, Judi Rutherford drove into office as the 2025 Ladies Captain.

There were two competitions for the ladies, with 18 members taking part.

The captain’s competition was won by Vallerie Barclay, Cindi Pexton-Shaw was second and Clare Arnold third.

Viv Gough won the nine-hole competition with 20 points.