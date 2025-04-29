Captains drive into office at Alnmouth Village Golf Club
It was all go at Alnmouth Village Golf Club recently.
The two days of competition started when Jamie Saunders drove into office as the 2025 Club Captain.
More than 80 men took part in the competition, which was won by Albert Straughan with 40 points on the back nine, beating Dave Trotter and Myles Dean, who came third.
The following day, Judi Rutherford drove into office as the 2025 Ladies Captain.
There were two competitions for the ladies, with 18 members taking part.
The captain’s competition was won by Vallerie Barclay, Cindi Pexton-Shaw was second and Clare Arnold third.
Viv Gough won the nine-hole competition with 20 points.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.