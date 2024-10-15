Burgham Park Golf Club hosts successful fundraising day for Cancer Research

Golfers helped raise more than £2,000 for Cancer Research. Picture: Neil Brinsdon Photography

Burgham Park Golf Club hosted a charity golf event recently, welcoming players for a day of fun golf while raising funds for a good cause.

The event was organised by the Blyth committee of Cancer Research UK and was a great success, with everyone enjoying the golf and the tremendous atmosphere in the clubhouse afterwards.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The weather was good to us, allowing golfers to enjoy their round, play some fabulous shots and make an event filled with friendly competition and a shared commitment to a great cause.

“The generosity of those who attended was truly remarkable, with donations pouring in throughout the day.

“Thanks to this incredible support, an amazing £2,451.70 was raised, making a significant contribution to the CRUK charity.

“The day really was a perfect blend of sport, fun and generosity.

“A huge thank you goes to all those that played and that donated prizes for such a wonderful total raised, thank you to our sponsors.”

The organisers would also like to thank all the Burgham team – greenkeepers, catering and bar staff and the management team – for all their efforts in making the day such a successful one.

Prizes were awarded to the first three teams. There were also prizes for nearest the pin and the longest drive for ladies and men.

Burgham Park Golf Club’s Winter Open Series starts on Friday (October 18) with rounds every month through to February 2025. Tee-off times start from 9.30am.

For more details visit the club’s website.