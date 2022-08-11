Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, raising money for a regional cancer charity will take place on Friday, September 16 at 11am at Blyth Golf Club.

It will see 40 golfers, business people and local dignitaries gather for an 18-hole competition that aims to raise over £6,000 for charity, followed by a complimentary three course meal at Sambuca.

They will be joined on the evening of the tournament by hole and event sponsors and suppliers.

Sambuca MD Andrew Beale and centre head of Maggie’s Newcastle, Karen Verrill.

Entertainment will be provided by singer Paul Skerritt and magician Martin Duffy.

Coca Cola Ltd will be providing refreshments throughout the course at nominated holes for the players, along with Bookers Cash and Carry and other local suppliers.

Special guests will also feature at the tournament, one of which will be Bertie Forster, hosting a raffle and an auction in aid of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre, which is based at the Freeman Hospital, and acts as a sanctuary for many living with cancer and their families.

In addition to offering support and advice to those affected and suffering from cancer, the centre offers practical life advice by helping people with their finances and to see if they're eligible for any benefits, as well as with the unexpected realities and challenges cancer can pose.

Centre head of Maggie’s Newcastle, Karen Verrill, said: “We hugely appreciate everyone who has pledged their support so far.

"The funds raised through the sponsorship, raffle and auction will go such a long way in helping us improve our facility further for our frontline team and trained cancer nurses to help patients and their families, who are living with cancer every day.

“Our door is always open to anyone affected by cancer, and our kettle is always on.”

Sambuca chief executive, Andrew Beale, said: “The charity golf day will be a calendar highlight each year not only for the players and sponsors, but also for the chosen charities across the North East.

“The support and prize donations received already has been incredible, and we look forward to a great day on the course for a remarkable cause.”

Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre is open every weekday from 9am to 5pm.