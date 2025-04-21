Bedlingtonshire Golf Club hosts successful Club Captain's Drive-in day

Susan Gibbard, Harrison Cowell, Peter Cowell and Mick Gibbard at the Club Captain's Drive-in day.

The fairways of Bedlingtonshire Golf Club were not only graced with glorious sunshine in April, but also a golfing family for this year’s Club Captain’s drive-in.

The club’s new captain this year is Peter Cowell and as part of his drive-in day there was a mixed team Stableford scoring competition comprising of four players with two scores to count.

Peter’s supportive team was a roll call of past captains – namely son Harrison Cowell, a past Junior Captain, sister Susan Gibbard, a past Ladies Captain, and brother-in-law Mick Gibbard, a past Club Captain.

Peter started the day in time honoured tradition by driving off the first tee, with spectators in attendance and maybe the odd whimsical comment or two.

His drive was measured and the distance acted as part of the competition.

First place was shared by G. Dean, W. Dean, R. Wilson and F. Carr, who all scored 90 points.

The nearest the pin competition was won by S. Toomey on the sixth hole – 49cm.

Proceeds from the day go towards Peter’s well-deserved charity Prostrate Cancer.