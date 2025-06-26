Alnwick Rotary Club’s annual charity golf day has raised nearly £4,000.

This year’s event took place on June 19 at Alnwick Castle Golf Club with 22 teams taking part.

Funds were raised for The Great North Air Ambulance Service, Hospice Care Northumberland and The Bailiffgate Museum and Art Gallery in Alnwick.

Blackshaws were once again the main sponsors and Turnbulls printed the programme and with the help of corporate member sponsorship

Winning team Tracey Friar, Carrie Robinson, Sue Hogg and Gillian Gordon (not pictured), with Bill Batey, President and Rotarian Jill Clark. Picture: James Thompson

raised the sum of £800.

A raffle was well supported with donations from business and individuals, a hamper from corporate members Wm Purves Funeral Directors was also raffled and altogether £700 was raised.

The final amount to be donated to charities will be in the region of £3,920.

Winners were: Men’s 1st prize and the Les Bilboe trophy went to Blackshaws, 2nd prize went to the The Dream Team and 3rd to Kip’s Fencing. Ladies’ winners were The Alnwick All Stars.

Various other prizes were awarded for nearest the pin and the longest drive.

Event Organiser David Young said, “Our event is well established in the golfing calendar and attracts teams from a wide area to support the worthy charities. Thanks to everyone who took part.”

Alnwick Rotary President Bill Batey said “It is great to see our corporate members of the Rotary getting behind our fund-raising efforts as well as all the teams who turn out and give support. Our thanks to Alnwick Castle Golf Club for allowing us to use this spectacular setting to support local charities.”

Alnwick Rotary Club meets weekly in the White Swan in Alnwick.