The Duke of Northumberland’s development company assumed control of the club on November 24 after the previous occupier ceased trading.

Recognising the importance of the club as an asset to Alnwick, the estate has agreed to provide resources and guidance with the aim of re-establishing a successful golf club in the town based on a loyal membership and facilities that can be enjoyed by the wider community.

An impressive new clubhouse, one of several improvements made as part of a £1.5m investment by Northumberland Estates, opened last September.

The clubhouse at Alnwick Golf Club.

Members have been kept informed of all changes throughout this process and the long-term desire is that the estate will be able to hand over the club to a committee of members.