Gold medal glory for Newcastle couple at Lithuanian Powerlifting Championship

A couple from Walker, Newcastle, have taken the powerlifting world by storm after returning from a prestigious competition in Lithuania with an impressive haul of medals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe McCartney, 27, and his partner Jolanta Jonaityte, 38, both delivered standout performances, marking a major milestone in their powerlifting careers.

Joe, who is the General Manager at OneGym Wallsend, competed in the under-74kg category, claiming Gold Overall, Gold in Deadlift, Silver in Bench Press, and Bronze in Squat, as well as securing the title of 3rd Best Male Lifter. With the British finals just weeks away, he now has his sights set on breaking his personal bests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jolanta, who works as an eyelash technician, was equally triumphant, competing in the under-64kg category and earning Gold Overall, Gold in Deadlift, Silver in Bench Press, Bronze in Squat, and the title of 3rd Best Female Lifter. As a Lithuanian native, Jolanta’s victory on home turf made the experience even more special.

Joe and Jolanta on the podium.

Reflecting on their success, Joe said: "It was a tough competition, and coming up against the top lifters in Lithuania really pushed me, but to come first in my category and bring home multiple medals is an incredible feeling. My focus now is on the British finals. I’ve been training hard and am determined to beat my personal bests across all lifts. The equipment at OneGym has been a game changer—having access to the best deadlift platforms and squat racks has made a huge difference to my training.”

Jolanta added: "I’m thrilled with our performance in Lithuania. Competing in my home country and bringing back such great results was amazing. We push each other in training, and it’s great to see our hard work paying off. The British finals will be a big moment for Joe, and I’m excited to see him smash it!”

Paul Pearson, Director at OneGym, praised the couple’s achievements: “Joe and Jolanta have shown incredible determination, not just in Lithuania but throughout their entire journey over the past year. Joe’s leadership at OneGym has always been about pushing limits and helping others do the same, and he’s proven that mindset on the powerlifting stage. We’re all rooting for him at the British finals and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next.”