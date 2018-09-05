Gold medal for Alnwick Triathletes in relay

August Bank Holiday saw members of Alnwick Triathlon travel to Nottingham National Club relay championships 2018.

Three members of the team had been part of the 2017 silver medal winning team and unsually they were also two sets of couples, Tracey Sample and Ian Simon and Robert Baddeley and Carole Page.

The morning relays consisted of the single sex teams and the afternoon is all about the mixed relays where each of the team members swam 500m, handing on to the next swimmer, with the last swimmer then handing over for the first cyclist to cycle 15km. Once each cyclist had completed the course each took a turn at running 5k.

The team had a fantastic result and a gold medal makes them Triathlon England national champions, completing a full set of colours (gold, silver, bronze) in different races for both Ian and Tracey, thus avoiding the arguments over who is better in their house.

The first weekend in September was a busy weekend for the club, 5 members, Tracey Sample, Chris Calvert, Jocelyn Bolam, Scott Williamson and James Blair took part in the Sundowner 70.3 race. The race which is held at Allerthorpe Lakeland Park near York consists of a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride followed by a half marathon.

The swim which resembled a mass boxing match was a three lap course which saw competitors leaving the water and re-entering at the start of each lap. The two lap bike ride was on flat roads and would have been a fast route if the wind had decided to be kind and either calmed down or stayed behind the riders, the three lap run was again flat but hot.

One member, Grazia Calvert took part in the sprint distance race which is a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5k run.

Closer to home on Sunday 15 members travelled to Berwick for the Borders and Bridges Sprint Triathlon. Age category podium positions were achieved by Ben Murray John 1st, Ian Horsley 2nd, Laurence Reeves 3rd, Ian Atherton 3rd, Justine Norman 3rd, Lynne Bannister 1st..

Alnwick Triathlon Club members who competed at the Sandowner event in York.