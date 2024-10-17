Gibson lifts World title belt at Alwinton for second year running
The Cumberland & Westmorland wrestler completed a fine season with his third senior success, adding the victory to his earlier victories in the 15 stone category at Harbottle Show and the All-Weights at Westmorland Show.
It is the second season running that Gibson has claimed all three titles in succession and had officials scrambling for the record books to check if the feat his been achieved before.
Jack Pringle won the u10s and Olly Stainton the u12s.
The girl’s u16 winner was Ellie Ann Stainton and the boy’s u16 was taken by George Younger.
Max Bates took the prize in the u21 contest and the lady’s All-Weights champion was Rosie Hodgson. The men’s All-Weights was won by Jack Hale and Charlie Carlyle topped the 11.5 stone men contest.
