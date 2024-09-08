Gibson is two-times World Champion

Thomas Gibson successfully defended his 15 stone world championship title at Harbottle Show.

He beat the current 13 stone world champion Matthew Lamont in the final to lift the Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling silverware for a second time.

Gibson was also the winner in the all-weights contest.

He successfully threw Lamont after his opponent had thrown and leg to try and swipe him, then used his strength and power to upend him in front of a packed crowd at the ring.

Champion Thomas Gibson (left) and opponent Matthew Lamont at Harbottle

Hazel Dennis was victorious in the Ladies Open category and George Peacock won both the u21 and u18 boys.

Christorpher Harvey was 12 stones and u15 boys winner, with Lucy Coulston taking the prize in the u15 girls.

Oscar Storey won the u12 class and Jack Pringle the u10.

There was also wrestling action up at Lowick Show, with the 14 stone contest being taken by William Barrel.

Jake Pitt took the honours in the 11 ½ stone bout and Tom Dennison won the u18s.

Jake Holmes won the u15, Zac Robertson the mixed u12 and Joseph Ackerley the mixed u10s.