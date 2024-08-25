'Gers in friendly defeat
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Berwick Rangers Ladies were beaten 1-0 in a preseason friendly by Musselburgh Windsor FC.
The Midlothian side had four girls step up from their u18 side to make their debuts for the SWFL East team.
They took advantage of a mix-up in the Rangers’ box to grab the only goal in the first half at MKM Shielfield Park.
Willie Henderson’s side have added Emily Parsons and Rebecca Wood to the squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.