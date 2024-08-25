'Gers in friendly defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers Ladies were beaten 1-0 in a preseason friendly by Musselburgh Windsor FC.

The Midlothian side had four girls step up from their u18 side to make their debuts for the SWFL East team.

They took advantage of a mix-up in the Rangers’ box to grab the only goal in the first half at MKM Shielfield Park.

Willie Henderson’s side have added Emily Parsons and Rebecca Wood to the squad.