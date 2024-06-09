George Younger lifts prestigious Guinness Trophy at Cumberland Show
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rothbury wrestler George Younger scooped both the Cyril & Doreen Bragg under 15s silverware and the Guinness Trophy for best performance at the Cumberland Show.
He was also third in the u18s, and had earlier taken first place in the u15s at the Roman Wall Show while Aaron Younger topped a great day for the family with a win in the u18s.
Young Jack Pringle took second spot in the u10s at Steel Rigg and was fourth at Carlisle.
The Ladies 10st World Championship took place at the Cumberland Show and was won by Elizabeth Wilson. Abbie Whiteford was second, Grace Hodgson third and Kelsey Thompson fourth.
Rothbury junior regular Ella Leiper also took part in some great wrestles after completing the fell race at Roman Wall show.