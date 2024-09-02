Future of Alnwick Tennis Club's annual mixed doubles tournament looks assured after successful event

Tournament winners Neil Storey and Suzie Aitchison.

Alnwick Tennis Club held their annual Invitation Mixed Doubles Tournament at their Prudhoe Street Courts at the weekend, writes Ernie Harpur.

This tournament, now an annual feature in the club’s calendar, was played in perfect weather conditions.

In the group stages, each couple played matches against four other couples, with the winners and runners-up of each group going through to the semi-finals.

Alnwick club players featured prominently in the final rounds, which were closely contested and highly entertaining for those watching.

The first semi-final between Suzie Aitchison (Riding Mill) and Neil Storey (Alnwick) against Judith Short (Alnwick) and Ray Huntly (Alnwick) was won by Suzie and Neil.

The second semi-final was between Gillian Shotton (Alnwick) and Matt Walton (Alnwick) against Ali Morris (Alnwick) and Zander Hume (Alnwick), and was won by Gillian and Matt.

Zander stepped in to partner Ali when her initial partner, Ralph Windwood, a new member at the Alnwick club, had to leave urgently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final, Suzie and Neil looked set to be comfortable winners, but Gillian and Matt staged a thrilling comeback. Suzie and Neil rallied and were very worthy winners.

The club chair presented the winning couple with the perpetual cup and all the players in the final received small trophies as a memento of their achievement.

The tournament was thoroughly enjoyed by all who participated and the social side, an important part of the day, was helped by the excellent pooled refreshments that were available throughout the day.

The future of the tournament seems assured with visiting players expressing the desire to be invited again next year.