Fraser nets treble in Berwick hockey win

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 19:25 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 08:39 BST
Berwick’s Emma Fraser got the hockey season off to a flying start with a hat-trick and a player of the match performance in a 4-2 win over Boroughmuir at Eyemouth High School.

Fraser was joined on the scoresheet by Orla Moore as the Borderers opened up their season in Women’s East 3 League action.

Inverleith beat Kelso 5-2 and EHC were 4-0 victors over Eskvale in the other fixtures.

Berwick travel to Edinburgh Uni to take on the Students this weekend.

