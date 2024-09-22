Fraser nets treble in Berwick hockey win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick’s Emma Fraser got the hockey season off to a flying start with a hat-trick and a player of the match performance in a 4-2 win over Boroughmuir at Eyemouth High School.

Fraser was joined on the scoresheet by Orla Moore as the Borderers opened up their season in Women’s East 3 League action.

Inverleith beat Kelso 5-2 and EHC were 4-0 victors over Eskvale in the other fixtures.

Berwick travel to Edinburgh Uni to take on the Students this weekend.