Foxton driving towards the top in North Northumberland Golf League

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 19:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Foxton closed the gap on leaders Magdalene Fields A to four points at the top of the North Northumberland Golf League.

With the top side not in action, Foxton won 7-5 at Magdalene Fields B and kept up the pressure.

J. Eggleston, Rob Duxfield and R. Gander won their rounds for the visitors with David Mcaskill and Craig Dixon doing their bit to help out the A team with wins. The round between Mark Wakenshaw and J. Hood was drawn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bamburgh Castle are in third after a 6-6 draw at Alnmouth Village.

The latest results from the local coursesThe latest results from the local courses
The latest results from the local courses

J. Jobson won 1 up and A. Green 2 up for the hosts, Aiden Topham was 2&1 and M. Dawson 4&3 for the visitors while two holes were drawn.

Rothbury were 10-2 winners over Linden Hall and Dunstanburgh A beat Seahouses 12-0.

Burgham Park beat Alnwick Castle and Warkworth triumphed over Goswick, both of them recording results of 8-4.

Related topics:Bamburgh Castle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice