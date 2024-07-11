Foxton driving towards the top in North Northumberland Golf League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foxton closed the gap on leaders Magdalene Fields A to four points at the top of the North Northumberland Golf League.

With the top side not in action, Foxton won 7-5 at Magdalene Fields B and kept up the pressure.

J. Eggleston, Rob Duxfield and R. Gander won their rounds for the visitors with David Mcaskill and Craig Dixon doing their bit to help out the A team with wins. The round between Mark Wakenshaw and J. Hood was drawn.

Bamburgh Castle are in third after a 6-6 draw at Alnmouth Village.

J. Jobson won 1 up and A. Green 2 up for the hosts, Aiden Topham was 2&1 and M. Dawson 4&3 for the visitors while two holes were drawn.

Rothbury were 10-2 winners over Linden Hall and Dunstanburgh A beat Seahouses 12-0.

Burgham Park beat Alnwick Castle and Warkworth triumphed over Goswick, both of them recording results of 8-4.