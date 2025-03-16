Four wins in four for in-form Alnwick Town

Alnwick Town have the rare luxury of weekend off and boss Richie Latimer says they’ll use it to recover and train.

The black and whites then go to a Billingham Synthonia side who sit just below them in the table in 12th on Saturday 29th on the back of a four-game winning run.

A crowd of 122 turned out at their floodlight Friday night fixture against Prudhoe YC and saw Yannick Aziakonou hit the winner in the 33rd minute - but he was sent off in the 75th and will possibly miss the rest of the season through suspension.

Prudhoe keeper Sam Wilson was also sent off in the 23rd minute for a handball outside his area as Jamie Clark went to lob him after a great move put him in behind the defence.

Latimer admitted Town had their keeper Matty Alexander to thank for some top drawer saves in the second half as Alnwick moved to 54 points and maintained 11th position in the Northern League Second Division table.

“It certainly wasn’t a classic,” the boss told Alnwick Town TV.

“It was a struggle, but we started the game really well. We kept the ball and some of the passing and movement was good, they did what we asked them to do and looked pretty solid. Matty didn’t have much to do and didn’t even really touch the ball with his feet in the first half.”

“We went out on the back of three wins in a row and asked the lads if they could make it four. We’ve been wining games of football and that’s the bottom line – it’s about getting points. We’re second in the form League and if I’m not mistaken Prudhoe were around 18-points ahead of us at Christmas, so it just shows how well results-wise we’ve done.”

Alnwick had also won 3-1 at basement side Washington last mid-week with a performance that Latimer said ‘wasn’t great, but got the job done.’

“I want better but can’t be too harsh as we’ve won the game and that’s what we asked them to do,” continued the manager.

“It would just be nice to put on a bit of a performance for the good crowd that turned up. We didn’t but we got the result, so it’s swings and roundabouts. Sometimes you play really well and get nothing from the game. We’re now at the business end of the season with four League wins in a row – three away from home – and in a rich vein of form.”

“I want to put a show on here, as the lads do, you only get people through the door and you only get support if your football is entertaining and that’s what we’re trying to create here.”