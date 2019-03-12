Four Alnwick teenagers win call-up to county rugby squad

A quartet of Alnwick rugby players are celebrating after being selected for the Northumberland Under 17s squad.

Ben Yeates, Harry Paul, Josh Lowes and Ben Sutherland now face trying to win places in the County starting line up for an away game against Cumbria on March 24 and then against Durham, who they will play in Newcastle on April 7.

Josh, Harry and Ben Sutherland have all been turning out for Alnwick for the past ten years. Ben Yeates is a more recent addition to the Greensfield club.

This is the third year running that Harry and Josh, regulars at inside and outside centre for Alnwick Colts, have made the Northumberland squad, both played for the County side at U15 and U16s level.

“It’s great for the lads to test themselves at this level and a feather in the cap for Alnwick RFC to get four boys into the County squad,” said Alnwick Colts coach Andy Yeates.

“I’m sure they will all enjoy the experience hugely and fly the flag for our club.”

Mr Yeates went on to appeal for more boys to give Colts rugby a go.

“Alnwick is a really friendly rugby club and we’d love to see a few more lads down here giving the game a go, you’ll be hugely welcome. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never played rugby before or used to play and just fancy coming back to play it again. We train on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7pm, with matches on Saturdays.”

Any boy who is still under 18 in the first week in September this year is eligible to play Colts age group rugby for Alnwick.

*To contact Alnwick Colts coach Andy Yeates e-mail a_yeates@hotmail.com