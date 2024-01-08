Young striker earns Berwick Rangers all three points with second-half volley

A volleyed goal by Jackson Mylchreest was the difference between Tranent and Berwick Rovers at Foresters Park on Saturday.

Jamie Stevenson, seen here in action against Gala Fairydean Rovers, was controversially sent off against Tranent. Picture: Alan Bell.

The St Johnstone loanee made the most of confusion in the Tranent back line to fire home after 52 minutes and could have had another when one-on-one with the keeper, but failed to find the net. The goal brought his tally for Berwick to four in six games.

Berwick thought they had doubled their lead later in the game, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul. Tranent had had a goal ruled out for offside early in the first half.

Blair Sneddon was back in the Berwick squad for the game after being recalled from his loan at Stranraer, with the Wee Gers suffering from a lengthening list of absentees.

The two teams went in at half-time all square, and both a man down. Aiden Walsh was sent off for the hosts following a bad tackle on Lewis Barr after 21 minutes and Jamie Stevenson was shown a contentious red card for a stopping a goalscoring chance as the half drew to a close.

Manager Thomas Scobbie said after the game that he thought the sending off was harsh because “Cal Mackay was on the cover”.

He added: “Overall in the second half, the intensity, the energy, the work rate – everything I’ve asked of the boys since I came in they gave me in abundance today.”

Speaking about Mylchreest’s impact since he joined the club, Scobbie said: “He’s been excellent for us. He gives us a real focal point up there.”

He continued: “I can’t speak highly enough of him, and all the younger lads that played.”

In more good news for the club, Mackay has signed a contract extension with the club.

The young defender has signed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season. He said: “I am delighted to be signing an extended contract and commit my future to Berwick Rangers. I’ve really enjoyed the challenge of my first full season in the Lowland League and the learning experience has been invaluable.”