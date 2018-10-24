Young Lions roar at Longhoughton

Longhoughton Rangers Lions U6 football team who were formed in July this year as part of Longhougton Rangers Football Club. Since then, they have seen almost 30 children attend our weekly training sessions, and welcome around 20 children on a regular basis. Their aim is to encourage children to enjoy football , and develop their confidence in playing the game. The team trains at Westfield Park, Longhoughton on Sunday mornings, 10 - 11am, but will be moving indoors for the winter period.

The Lions have recently been sponsored their very first training tops, as well as receiving sponsorship towards new goals and footballs by Nathan Brown Plastering.

They aim to develop an U7 team to compete within the Pinpoint League for the 2019/20 season, as well as maintaining their U6 teams. They are currently on the hunt for more sponsors to support the Lions on their brand new journey into grassroots football. Any potential new members or prospective sponsors are welcome to contact team coach, Jimmy Ryder-Somerville on 07522 706185 or assistant coach, Sam Ryder-Somerville on 07871 888065, or visit them on Facebook.