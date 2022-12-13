Morpeth Academy boys employed under the Miller Homes scheme.

A review of the football academy system by the Premier League last year found that 99% of boys in English football’s youth development system are released before even securing a scholarship, with many walking away from the game without a single work-related qualification.

The findings led to calls for clubs to take more responsibility for the education and wellbeing of their youngsters, with many turning to an unheralded Northern Premier League side for inspiration.

The Post-16 Academy launched by Morpeth in 2021 was a first of its kind for the sport, providing young people with somewhere they could achieve a first-class trade education while training and playing the game they love full-time.

Launched in partnership with TyneMet College and supported by national housebuilder Miller Homes, the first year of the project saw six young players study for professional qualifications in trades such as brickwork, plumbing, welding and electrical installation, as well as undertaking work experience with Miller Homes and its local subcontractors.

The brainchild of academy board members Ken Beattie and Dave Jenkinson, the partnership hopes to eventually provide up to 60 youngsters a year with the opportunity to spend time playing football while also learning a hands-on profession and the model is now being replicated throughout the football pyramid.

Nick Gray, Academy Director at Morpeth Town FC, said: “When we launched the project, it was the only programme of its kind.

“Since its launch, we’ve already had six lads study for qualifications while undertaking work placements and the feedback from them has been fantastic. We’ve also had approaches from clubs across the country wishing to replicate the model.”

Mandy Morris, Principal of South Tyneside College and TyneMet, said:

