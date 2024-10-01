Ben Williams is delighted to be back on loan at the Colliers. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ben Williams says he is delighted to be back at Ashington – after signing for the Colliers on loan from Gateshead until January.

The 19-year-old was a big hit with supporters at Woodhorn Lane last season and they named him their Player of the Year at the awards ceremony, and he was rewarded in the summer when the Vanarama National League side offered him a professional contract.

Newcastle-born Williams said: “I was in the 19’s programme with Gateshead last year whilst obviously playing here at Ashington where I thought I did quite well so to get the contract was a pleasing thing for me.

“I got the supporters’ player of the year (at Ashington) and was really pleased because it was my first season in proper men’s football. The award gave me the knowledge that I did have a good season and that I wanted to keep going and kick on.”

He continued: “I was told that I would spent the first half of pre-season with Gateshead, but with the depth of the squad they have got then probably go out on loan. It means I should get 90 minutes into my legs every week and develop that way whilst obviously still training every day with Gateshead.”

Williams initially went out on loan to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Workington and he said: “I wanted to see what it was like to play in the league above Ashington’s – I had to give it a go.

“When the loan finished a couple of clubs came in for me in the NPL East Division, but I said if I was going to come back into this league I wanted to return to Ashington where I had enjoyed my football last season.

“I’m delighted to be back. They have got a top set of lads at the club.”

Williams was in the starting line-up for Ashington’s home match against Sherwood Colliery on Saturday which the Colliers lost 1-0.

“The result obviously wasn’t the one we wanted,” added the central defender.

“I thought there were some good things in the game and things which we could have done better. We’ve got to finish chances, especially when you are only getting beat 1-0 and you feel as though you have done well defensively.”