That is the view of Northumberland Labour councillor Rebecca Wilczeck, who is the party’s shadow cabinet member for healthy lives.

Cllr Wilczeck’s comments follow considerable attention on Qatar’s human right’s record, the country’s stance on homosexuality and reports of the deaths of thousands of migrant workers working to build the infrastructure needed to support the tournament.

Cllr Wilczeck, who represents the Bedlington East ward, said: “I’m hearing that people feel really conflicted about this great sporting event taking place in Qatar.

An England fan ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

“It’s hard to look forward to a tournament where thousands have perished in the construction of the facilities with no rights or compensation for bereaved families.

“We’re hearing that the carbon footprint, which was originally promised to be zero, is going to be far higher than previous World Cups. And we can’t ignore the country’s record on gay and lesbian rights where people’s sexuality is criminalised.

“I’m sure as many of us cheer our team on this will be in the back of our mind. It’s clear that FIFA made a mistake in awarding the World Cup to Qatar. FIFA needs to learn from this situation and ensure that in future the tournament goes to countries with decent human rights records.”

On Monday, the FA went back on its previous pledge to allow England captain Harry Kane to wear a ‘One Love’ armband for England’s opener against Iran. It had previously reported the striker could face disciplinary action if he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other nations, including Wales, also backed down after FIFA had been clear it would impose “sporting sanctions” if captains wore the armbands.

A joint statement from the FA and FAW said: “As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings.

“We cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play’.