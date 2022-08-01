World champion shows her class at Burgham Horse Trials

World champion Ros Canter on her way to victory at Burgham.

Ros, who married her long-term partner Chris McAleese last Saturday, won section A of the CCI3*-S on Dr Mark and Wendy Egerton’s 10-year-old Cooley Copresenter on a finishing score of 30.5.

“Cooley Copresenter is a new ride for me this season,” said Ros. “We’ve been slowly getting to know each other, and this is the first time I have run him competitively. He’s a lovely horse - a really genuine, happy character and he’s getting better and better.”

Sarah Bullimore pulled a victory out of the bag on the final day by winning the CCI2*-S on Corimiro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-year-old, owned by Sarah’s husband Brett, Bruce Saint and Christopher and Susan Gillespie, was homebred by Sarah and Brett out of Sarah’s European Championships ride Lilly Corinne and sired by Amiro Z.

Sarah and Corimiro led the dressage with a score of 22.2 and added nothing to that in the jumping phases.

She said: “I’m very excited about his future – he’s lovely and turns heads wherever he goes, because he’s got it all. He’s very similar to his brother [Sarah’s individual bronze medallist at the 2021 European Championships, Corouet], but just a little easier! Like all of ‘Lilly’’s offspring, he’s super-intelligent. This win is his just desserts – I led the dressage on him at Rockingham and then jumped the wrong showjump!”

Sarah hopes to take him to the World Young Horse Championships at Le Lion d’Angers, France, in October.

Oliver Townend – winner of section H of the CCI4*-S on Saturday – was second in the CCI2*-S with Karyn Shuter’s Dolmen Debenture, with a dressage mark of 26.4. Third was Vittoria Panizzon (Bowstraight Eliza, 27.6).