Work set to start on £1.2m football facilities in Alnwick
A £1.2million project to provide new football facilities in Alnwick is scheduled to start at the end of July.
Work on a new £300,000 clubhouse for Alnwick Town FC Juniors is due to begin on July 29 and is scheduled for completion by November.
The club also plans to develop a full-size floodlit pitch with synthetic surface and changing area.
The facilities will also be used by the Duchess’s Community High School and will be available for other clubs and sports.
The club has raised over £640,000 and secured a £409,000 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund.
Alnwick Town Council has previously agreed to give the club a £190,000 loan towards the clubhouse.
It will make four payments: £30,000 up front, a further £30,000 on completion of phase one, £65,000 on completion of phase two and £65,000 on full completion.
“We are very close to drawing down the money from the county council,” said the council’s chief officer Bill Batey. “That will be done later this month.
“A start is planned on site starting July 29. The first repayment we have agreed with the county council, even though it will be drawn down in July, will be April next year. The football club will fit in with the same repayment schedule.
“That suits everyone but the football club in particular because they are going to be able to pay the first instalment once the scheme is complete as opposed to paying when it’s being constructed.”