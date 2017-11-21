Wooler, Harrow and Rothbury qualify for NNL cup semi-finals

Wooler, Tweedmouth Harrow and Rothbury all qualified for the semi-finals of the Laidler/ Lancaster Cup in the North Northumberland League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Belford edged a tense local derby with a slender 1-0 home win over joint league leaders North Sunderland.

Laidler/Lancaster QF

Wooler 0

Shilbottle 0

(Wooler won 7-6 on pens)

On a bitterly cold day at The Martins, this game produced little by way of excitement to warm the spectators.

In a game dominated by defenders, the first half was fairly even with the best chance falling to Wooler but Michael Foy in the Shilbottle goal pulled off a fine save.

The second half saw Shilbottle in the ascendancy with Stephen Shendon going close to opening the scoring with a lob and a header that was cleared off the line.

Regulation time arrived without a goal and although the Colliers continued to press throughout the extra period they were unable to force a breakthrough and the game went to a penalty shootout.

Wooler missed their first attempt, but they eventually went through to the next round by a score of 7-6.

Rothbury 3

Craster Rovers 2

Rothbury’s good run of results continued as they claimed victory over Craster Rovers. First half goals from Kyle Smith and Dan Thompson saw Rothbury ahead while a Jay Graham strike kept Craster in contention.

During the second half Michael Old extended the lead but a Glen Robson penalty made the closing stages a tense time for the home side.

Tweedmouth Harrow 9

Alnwick Town Res 3

In a free scoring first half it was Alnwick who took the lead through an Owen Robson goal .

This spurred the Harrow on and they netted four times before half time while Alnwick added two more through a second Robson goal and a Jason Imeson strike.

The second half belonged to the home club as they netted five more times before the final whistle. Goalscorers for Harrow were Martyn Tait (4), Johnny Simpson (3), Sean Simpson and Nicol Macpherson.

League

Amble St Cuthbert 3

Newbiggin Res 3

It was fast and furious in the first half as an own goal gave Amble the lead with Matty Nelson equalising for Newbiggin. Brad McClelland restored the Amble lead but just before half time Nelson got his second to see the sides level at half time.

In the second half Karl Davison gave the visitors the lead and with time running out a 88th minute goal by Liam Ramsay equalised for Amble .

Belford 1

North Sunderland 0

In a good , closely contested game, with the visitors having most of the possession, a first half strike by Jordan Briggs separated the teams at half time. Both sides continued to create chances after half time but Belford held on to take the points at the final whistle.

Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday, November 25 are:

Anderson Cup Round 1 (1.30pm KO) - Embleton WR v North Sunderland; Wooler v Rothbury; Belford v Tweedmouth Harrow; Quarter Finals - Shilbottle v Newbiggin Res; Amble St Cuthbert v Alnwick Town Res.