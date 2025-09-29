Wins for Ponteland and Morpeth women's football teams

Tvene Derderian, left, goes to congratulate goalscorer Katie Monaghan. Picture by Steve Graham.

Ponteland United returned to league action this weekend for only the second time this season with a last minute winner against Alnwick Town.

And there was an excellent 7-1 win for Morpeth Town Women against Cramlington United.

Ponteland came into their game with one point from their one league game. Alnwick had six points from their opening three games – two wins and a loss.

There was very little between the teams throughout the first half, for the home side after 15 minutes Nicola Dack forced a diving save from a free kick and Kyle Wilkinson, having robbed a defender on 35 minutes, made a run on goal but the visitors’ keeper made a fine one-handed save to keep the scores level at half time.

Celebrating a goal for Morpeth. Picture by Big Kev's Photography.

With both sides keeping the ball on the ground and playing some nice, controlled football, neither side could get on top and chances were few and far between in the second half.

As the half wore on and the game entered the final 15 minutes, it was Alnwick who appeared to be in the ascendency and the more likely side to score.

However, as is often the case with football, the game is not over until the final whistle.

As Ponteland’s Isla Maggs received the ball on the left hand side of the visitors’ six yard box, the referee was heard to shout 40 seconds remaining.

Maggs played an intelligent pass back to the edge of the 18 yard box in the centre of goal, the ball was met by the oncoming Katie Monaghan and she showed great composure to get her head over the ball and hit a sweet right footed shot into the bottom left hand corner of the goal.

The score was probably harsh on Alnwick, but Ponteland will gratefully take the three points and move forward.

Ponteland United Women are next in action on Sunday when they are back on the trail of the FA Cup, with a home tie against Nuneaton Town.

As for Morpeth, Faye Jardine put away an early penalty and Ellie Gilmore doubled the advantage. Orla Callaghan made it three soon after.

Ruthless Morpeth netted four times in the final ten minutes through Rose McLean, Callaghan, Hannah Dunn and Gilmore.

Town have won two and lost one of their three opening fixtures.