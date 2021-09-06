Wins for both Alnwick teams in Alliance

Football.

In the Premier Division, Alnwick Town were away to North Shields Athletic where they won 8-2, with Simon Farrier scoring four of their goals, taking his tally for the season to seven.

This followed on from a 2-1 midweek home defeat against Gateshead Rutherford.

The results mean Alnwick now sit eighth in the table on 10 points, 11 behind joint leaders Burradon & New Fordley and Killingworth.

On Saturday, Alnwick are home to Winlaton Community.

Meanwhile, Alnwick Development won 5-2 away to Red House Farm, making it three wins out of three in Division 3.

This weekend they will be looking to keep the run going away to Newcastle Independent Canrito.

Also in Division 3, North Sunderland won 3-0 at home to Whitley Bay SC A. Their goals came from Stephen Rutter, Tom Allan and Richard Stanwix and they now move up to fourth in the table.

On Saturday, North Sunderland are in NFA Minor Cup action, away to Prudhoe Town Orange.

In Division 1, Rothbury’s scheduled away game to Whitley Bay SC was postponed as their opponents were unable to raise a team.

Rothbury hope to get back to action this weekend with another away game against Wallsend Boys Club.

On Sunday, Alnwick Town Ladies went down to a 6-2 away defeat at the hands of FC United of Manchester in the Women’s National League North. The Alnwick goals were scored by Kirstie Tang and Lucy McConnell