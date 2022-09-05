Winning weekend for Berwick football teams

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from North Sunderland’s 4-3 home win over Newcastle Independent Cabrito in the Northern Alliance Amateur Cup.

Berwick Rangers picked up a welcome win and three points in the Lowland League League with a 2-0 away win over Gala Fairydean Rovers, their goals both coming in the second half courtesy of Liam Buchanan and Michael Travis.

The win places Berwick 11th in the table with 12 points from their eight games played. On Saturday (September 10) they are away to Spartans in Edinburgh in the South Challenge Cup.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were away to Lochgelly Albert in Division 2 and they took a 3-1 interval lead with two goals from Michael Robinson and one from Drew Cummings.

In the second half they added another two to win 5-1 with Robinson completing his hat-trick and Craig Bell also on the mark.

Tweedmouth are 12th in the table with six points and are not back in action until September 17 when they are away to Lochore in the quarter-finals of the Alex Jack Cup.

In the Border Amateur League, Highfields United won 4-2 away to local rivals Berwick Colts in the quarter-finals of the Collie Cup. Highfields’ scorers were Lee Dodd (2), David Shields and Jake Wood.

BAL fixtures for Saturday are: Tweedmouth Ams v Newtown; Berwick Colts v Gala Fairydean Ams; Highfields United v Lauder.

In the Northern Alliance League, North Sunderland faced Newcastle Independent Cabrito at home in the Amateur Cup. The Seahouses side found themselves 0-2 down at half-time but recovered after the break to win 4-3 with two goals from Koen Ross and one each from Kyle Jeffrey and Will Patterson.

On Saturday North Sunderland are away to Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs in Division 2.