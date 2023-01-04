Action from Berwick’s 2-1 home win over Gala Fairydean at Shielfield on Saturday. Pictures by Alan Bell.

Following on from a 3-1 away defeat against Stirling University on Boxing Day, Berwick bounced back with a 2-1 victory over their Border rivals, fighting back from an early 0-1 deficit.

Rangers made a bright start and after nine minutes they had a goal by Liam Buchanan disallowed for offside.

Chances followed at both ends, but it was Gala who opened the scoring after 21 minutes through Danny Galbraith, who fired in an unstoppable shot from 25 yards.

Berwick held the upper hand for the remainder of the first half, creating several chances, but it wasn’t until first half stoppage time that they managed to get back on level terms, when they were awarded a penalty after Sean Stewart had been fouled in the box.

Buchanan’s initial spot kick was saved by the Gala keeper, but the Berwick player was quick to react and netted from the rebound, chipping the loose ball over the stopper.

In the second half Rangers took the lead in the 53rd minute when Michael Travis netted with a header from a Jamie Stevenson corner.

They then had a strong claim for a second penalty but their pleas were turned aside by the referee.

There were fewer chances as the game progressed, but Berwick managed to hang on for the win which moved them to level on points with their opponents in the table.

On Saturday (January 7), Berwick are away to Bo’ness.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were due to play their last game of 2022 away to Ormiston Primrose, but following an early morning pitch inspection the match was postponed.

On Saturday, Tweedmouth are home to Easthouses Lily.

The Border Amateur League resumes after the festive break this weekend with all three Berwick teams in action.

In the A Division, Tweedmouth Amateurs will hope to continue the form they showed before the break when they face Langholm Legion at home.

In the C Division, Berwick Colts are home to Kelso Thistle, whilst Highfields are home to Jed Legion.

