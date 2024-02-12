Win sees promotion-chasing Alnwick Town keep the pressure on the league leaders

Alnwick Town are back in action against Haltwhistle Jubilee on Saturday. Picture: Alnwick Town AFC

Played in difficult conditions, their 4-0 win against Haltwhistle Jubilee saw Alnwick leapfrog Wallington, who reclaimed the top spot when they thrashed Seaton Deval 9-1 on Saturday.

The game was more evenly matched than the scoreline suggests and it took until the second half for Alnwick to make the breakthrough, Euan Potts scoring the first of his two goals.

Haltwhistle Jubilee claimed Potts controlled the ball with his arm before slotting home his second.

Lewis Fairbairn netted the hosts’ third goal before Jamie Clark, who is making his way back from injury, scored a great goal to make it a successful night for the Wick.

Wallington, who beat Alnwick in the Benevolent Bowl quarter-final the previous Saturday, top the table again with 37 points after 15 games, while Alnwick have 35.

The clean sheet sees Alnwick keeper Matthew Alexander top the Golden Gloves chart having conceded just nine times in 15 games.

Alnwick will be hoping to do the double over Haltwhistle Jubilee on Saturday when they travel to The Burn.

Alnwick Town Ladies had a disappointing day on Sunday, going down 2-1 away at Wakefield, who are one place above them in the table. Libby Rees scored the goal.

The Ladies turn their attention to the cup this weekend, when they host Newcastle Development in the County Cup.

Amble also lost on their travels, going down 3-1 at Wallsend Boys Club. Connor Straughan scored Amble’s consolation goal. They remain third in the Team Valley Carpets Second Division and play Walker Central on Saturday.

Morpeth had a creditable 1-1 draw away at league leaders Heaton Stannington A, who have been scoring goals for fun, on Saturday. The opposition also occupy the top spot in the goal scorers competition with James Harper, who has 20 goals this season. His team mate Andrew Tallen is second with 16.

Charlie Hawkes scored Morpeth’s goal. They are three points behind Amble in the table having played three games fewer and host Benton FC on Saturday.