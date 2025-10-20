Win puts North Sunderland top of the Northern Alliance Division Two table

North Sunderland and Blyth Town Reserves in action. Picture: Steven White Photography

North Sunderland are riding the crest of a wave in Division Two of the Northern Alliance.

The Fishermen, who are unbeaten in eight league matches with seven of those being wins, went top of the table following a 3-1 victory at Blyth Town Reserves.

The in-form black and whites had Jack Grisdale, Rhys Hogg and Robbie Swordy on the scoresheet in their latest win which moves them a point ahead of AFC Newbiggin Reserves.

Swordy also took the man of the match award with a superb display down the left flank.

Alan Macfarlane’s side are at 10th-placed Whickham Reserves on Saturday and will be looking to maintain their grip at the top.

In Division One, Rothbury make the short trip to Bedlington FC and Stobswood host Newcastle Benfield Reserves.

Morpeth FC are fixture free.

Alnmouth United advanced in the North East Combination’s League Cup thanks to a 5-2 win over North East Sporting Club.

They will be joined in round two by fellow NNFL side Longhoughton Rangers, who beat Gosforth Bohemians Development 4-1.

The other sides crashed out of the competition at the first hurdle, with Percy Rovers beaten 4-1 by Stobswood Reserves, Lowick losing 2-1 at Benton, and North Sunderland Reserves having a 3-1 defeat inflicted by Seaton Sluice.

Rothbury Reserves lost 6-1 against Cullercoats and Swarland went out 4-1 at the hands of Newbiggin Reds.