Win and draw for Alnwick Ladies
Alnwick Town Ladies enjoyed a successful Sunday with a win and a draw for their two sides.
By Keith Hamblin
The firsts travelled to Heaton in the first round of the Northumberland County Cup, where a dominant performance resulted in 0-12 scoreline.
Michelle Stewart led the scoring with a double hat-trick (6) with the other goals coming from Katie Ellwood (2), Jenny Patterson, Chloe Young, Megan Sprot and Catherine Johnston.
The Development side faced Newcastle East End (away) and returned with a 2-2 draw. Scorers were Kirstie Tang and Katie Thompson.