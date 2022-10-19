Win and a defeat for Morpeth

Morpeth Town FC.

On Saturday, the Highwaymen came from behind to beat Stafford Rangers 2-1 at Craik Park, but on Tuesday they lost to visitors Whitby Town 1-0.

Saturday’s match was a game between sixth and second in the NPL Premier League and the visitors took the lkead in the 14th minute with a header from Derek Ubah. It was the only goal of the opening 45, but in the second half, two goals in a four minute spell, saw the home side turn things around.

Liam Noble and Sam Fishburn were the players who popped up with the vital goals and afterwards manager Craig Lynch said: “I thought if we kept going and didn’t get frustrated we could win it.

"The penalty got us back in the game and Sam’s winner was a tremendous strike.”

On Tuesday it was aniother 14th minute goal which gave Whiutby the lead, Day netting from the penalty spot after Robson nudged Green in the box.

As play continued through the half there were chances at both ends, but at the break it remained 0-1.

There was no further scoring in the second half and the result means Morpeth currently sit third in the table on 22 points, four behind leaders FC United of Manchester, but with a game in hand.