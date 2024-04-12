'We'll give everything' to avoid relegation says Blyth Spartans striker Luke James

Luke James scored in the defeat against Rushall Olympic. Picture: Bill Broadley

The experienced 29-year-old former Hartlepool forward let fly from 25 yards to chalk up his first goal for the Green and Whites in a deflating 2-1 home defeat by Rushall Olympic.

While his strike gave Spartans hope, the controversial dismissal of Will McGowan shortly after for a second yellow card left the 10 men with a mountain to climb.

“I was pleased to get on the scoresheet – it’s always nice to score, but it would’ve been better with a win,” said James, who joined Blyth on loan from South Shields last month.

“I felt that the sending off did change the game, as we had some momentum. I think it was very soft as well – never a second yellow for me.”

Beleaguered Blyth were 2-0 down at the break as Owen Oseni and Ronan Maher tucked away from close range just four minutes apart.

But they felt they were denied a clear late penalty when Jordan Cook was fouled as he shaped to shoot, earning bookings for skipper Nicky Deverdics and manager Jon Shaw, who brought himself on from the bench.

Injury-hit Spartans were left level on 50 points with Rushall and Farsley, goal difference keeping them from occupying the final NLN relegation spot, but both those sides played their game in hand on Tuesday night.

James, who has netted 38 times in the Football League during his career, now lines up in Saturday’s massive visit to second-placed Scunthorpe United’s Attis Arena.

“I think in every game you go into it thinking you can get the result. And I’m confident we can at Scunthorpe – they are a good team, but so are we,” said James.

“The manager has been really good since I’ve come in. He’s helped me a lot so hopefully that’ll continue.”

“Avoiding relegation is massive for the club and the fans,” continued James.