Weekend of mixed fortunes for teams in league and cup

Action from North Sunderland’s 3-0 home win over Swarland in the NFA Minor Cup. Picture by Michael Fawcus.

Berwick went down 3-1 away to basement side Dalbeattie Star in the Lowland League.

Rangers travelled to Dalbeattie expecting to win against a side who had picked up only one point from their opening 13 games of the season. But Stuart Malcolm’s side were on the receiving end as Star recorded their first victory of the campaign.

It took the home side only five minutes to open the scoring, a lead which they doubled after 30 minutes with a well struck shot. On 42 minutes Berwick pulled a goal back through Liam Buchanan and although they went close on a couple of occasions in the second half, with two efforts being cleared off the line, they could not force an equaliser.

The home side sealed the points when they added a third goal in the closing stages.

The defeat leaves Rangers 11th in the table on 17 points. On Saturday (October 15) they are away to Spartans in the second round of the South Challenge Cup.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers won 3-1 at home to Anniston Rangers in Division 2, a result which lifted them to 11th in the table on 13 points. Goalscorers were Michael Robinson, Kieran Cromarty and Craig Bell.

In the Border Amateur League, Berwick Colts made it five wins out of five with a convincing 8-1 home victory over Lauder, a result which places them joint top of the C Division on 15 points with Eyemouth United.

On Saturday, the Colts are home to Highfields United in a local derby. In the A Division, Tweedmouth Amateurs are home to Newtown.

In the NFA Minor Cup, North Sunderland were home to Swarland and the Seahouses side progressed to the next round with a 3-0 victory, their goals coming from Kyle Jeffrey (2) and Francesco Camarano. On Saturday, North Sunderland are away to Wideopen in the Alliance Division 2.