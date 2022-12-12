Football.

Berwick Rangers’ home game against Edinburgh University was called off on Saturday morning. The team will hope to get back into action this Saturday (December 17) when they travel to take on Cumbernauld Colts.

Tweedmouth Rangers were also without a game in the East of Scotland League - on Saturday they are home to Craigroyston.

In the Border Amateur, Tweedmouth Amateurs’ game away to Duns in the A Division was postponed, but in the C Division both Berwick Colts and Highfields United managed to play.

Berwick Colts faced St Boswell’s on the all-weather surface at the Sports Centre and a 6-2 victory strengthened their second place in the table.

Meanwhile, third placed Highfields made it six wins in a row when they beat Gala Fairydean1-0 at Netherdale – their goalscorer was Niall Jones.

The BAL is now closed down until after the New Year, but Highfields have a home league game against Eyemouth Untied Amateurs this weekend.

In the Northern Alliance League, North Sunderland were one of the few teams to beat the weather with an away game against Newcastle University A.

The Seahouses side, aided by a hat-trick from Kyle Jeffrey, won 5-4, a result which lifted them off the bottom of the Division 2 table. Their other goals came from Ross Moore and Rhys Hogg.

On Saturday, North Sunderland are away to Gosforth Bohemiens in the League Cup.