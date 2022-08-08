Weekend cricket round-up

Cricket

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts picked up only their second win of the season with a 50 runs home win over Swalwell 1sts. Callum Bickerton hit 59 not out as the Etal side posted 225-8. They then bowled the visitors out for 175.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts (95) lost by five wickets away to Newcastle City 1sts (99-5).

Morpeth 1sts were 215-3 with Matt Senior on 89 not out and they won by 204 runs at home to Annfield Plain 1sts, who were all out for 111 with William Archbold taking four wickets.

Ponteland 1sts (175-3) beat visitors Stocksfield 1sts (172) by seven wickets.

In Division 2, Berwick 1sts were 168 all out and they lost by 36 runs at home to Alnwick 1sts, who were 204-8 in their innings.

Adam Peacock hit a century (100) as Ashington Rugby 1sts posted 283-3 away to Blagdon 1sts, who were all out for 165 in reply.

Bedlington 1sts were 138 all out at home to Bates Cottages 1sts and they went down to a slender one run defeat after the visitors had made 139.

Seaton Burn 1sts were 133-2 and they won by seven wickets away to Ryton 1sts, who were all out for 131.

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts were 189 all out and they suffered a 33 runs loss at Tynedale, after the home side put on 222-7.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds made 254-7 with Chris Hinchcliffe on 67, and they beat Corbridge 1sts by 55 runs after bowling them out for 199.

Cramlington 1sts (186-8) lost by seven wickets at home to Lintz 1sts, who were 189-3.

In a low scoring game, Blyth 1sts (47) lost by five wickets away to Stocksfield 2nds (48-5).

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds were 133 and they won by 55 runs away to Bomarsund 1sts (78).

Richard Chapman hit 103 as Kirkley 1sts made 272-3 on their way to a 112 runs away victory over Backworth 2nds, who were all out for 160 with Andrew Horner taking four wickets.

Ponteland 2nds hit 244-4 and they won by 124 runs away to Stobswood 1sts, who were 120 all out.

In Division 5 North, leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds won by ten wickets at home to Cramlington 2nds, making 103 without loss after the visitors were all out for 102.

Second placed Rock (186) won by 106 runs at home to Tillside 2nds after the visitors were all out for 80 with Joe Ingram taking 5-14.

Warenford (109) won by 14 runs away to Embleton (95), whist Ulgham 1sts (137-2) beat Bedlington 2nds (134 all out) by eight wickets.

Berwick 2nds were 171-2 and they won by eight wickets away to Bates Cottages 2nds, who opened with 167-8, and second in the table Blagdon 2nds hit 173-5 and they won by 21 runs away to Seaton Burn 2nds, who were all out for 152.

In Division 6 North, Warkworth 2nds have taken over at the top of the table after a nine wicket home win over Ulgham 2nds. Stuart Shanks was 104 not out as Warkworth made 143-1 in reply to the visitors’ 137-5.