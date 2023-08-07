Liam Buchanan celebrates after opening the scoring against University of Stirling. Picture: Alan Bell

The Wee Gers were frustrated to have two goals disallowed during their match against Cumbernauld Colts the previous weekend, and had a ‘stonewall’ penalty turned down on Saturday.

Going into the game, manager Stuart Malcom said he could signs of improvement after the goalless draw against Cumbernauld Colts, and said: “I was much, much happier at how we moved and kept the ball and passed the ball at times. It was still scrappy at times and I think we can do a little bit better.”

Rangers started the game brightly, and Liam Buchanan could have put the home team ahead in the first minute, his effort going just over.

Keeper Calum Antell was then called into action as the students attacked, before Blair Sneddon saw an effort deflected out of harm’s way.

Berwick’s pressure told in the 19th minute when Graham Taylor, whose ‘goal’ was disallowed against Cumbernauld, coolly put the ball in the net.

Buchanan, the other ‘goalscorer’ against Cumbernauld, was then ruled offside from a promising position before making no mistake eight minutes later to put the Wee Gers 2-0 ahead at half-time.

The students scored from a corner early in the second half before Buchanan drew a smart save from the students’ keeper and Taylor squandered a goal-scoring opportunity.

The students had the ball in the back of the net in the 74th minute only for it to be ruled out for offside, before grabbing their equaliser in the 86th minute, the ball going through Antell’s legs.

A minute later Rangers were furious as their penalty appeals for shirt-pulling were turned away.

Speaking after the game, Malcom said: “It wasn’t a great game of football full stop.”

He added: “We need to get a win and get ourselves propelled up the table and just really try and find that way of playing with freedom like we did from December onwards last year.”

Speaking about the penalty decision, Malcolm said it was a “stonewall penalty” and added: “It’s frustrating, very frustrating.”